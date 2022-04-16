State Street (NYSE:STT) Issues Earnings Results

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

STT stock traded down $7.04 on Friday, reaching $75.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,810,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,869. State Street has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.89 and its 200 day moving average is $92.57. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

