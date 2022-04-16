Steamships Trading Company Limited (SST) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

Steamships Trading Company Limited (ASX:SST – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, April 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3145 per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from Steamships Trading’s previous final dividend of $0.24.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09.
About Steamships Trading (Get Rating)
See Also
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Steamships Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steamships Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.