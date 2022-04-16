Steamships Trading Company Limited (SST) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

Steamships Trading Company Limited (ASX:SST – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, April 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3145 per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from Steamships Trading’s previous final dividend of $0.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09.

About Steamships Trading

Steamships Trading Company Limited engages in the shipping, transport, property, and hotel businesses in Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Hotels and Property, Logistics, and Commercial and Investment. It offers scheduled services to manufacturers, wholesalers, and liner carriers; depot services comprising equipment hire, warehousing, and bonded or unbonded yard storage; short and long term vessel charters specialized in shallow water river shipping; and develops, implements, and supports intermodal logistics solutions linked to land-based services, such as road transport, cargo handling, storage, customs clearance, lay down areas, and warehousing.

