Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on SRCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Stericycle stock opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.64, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.15. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,058,000 after buying an additional 24,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Stericycle by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Stericycle by 2.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Stericycle by 2.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Stericycle by 39.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

