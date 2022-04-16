StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADS. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Alliance Data Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.09.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.73. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $53.30 and a twelve month high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems ( NYSE:ADS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase 200,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $5,045,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,574,000 after buying an additional 1,874,671 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 107,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the third quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 29,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Data Systems (Get Rating)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.