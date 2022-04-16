StockNews.com Downgrades Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Huaneng Power International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huaneng Power International presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

HNP stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. Huaneng Power International has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 26,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Huaneng Power International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Huaneng Power International by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Huaneng Power International by 116.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Huaneng Power International by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

