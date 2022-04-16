StockNews.com Downgrades Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Huaneng Power International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huaneng Power International presently has a consensus rating of Hold.
HNP stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. Huaneng Power International has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.76.
Huaneng Power International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
