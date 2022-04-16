StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBS opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.97. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.

Caladrius Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

