StockNews.com Lowers QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on QCRH. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

QCR stock opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average is $56.10. The company has a market cap of $881.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. QCR has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $62.34.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. QCR had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that QCR will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in QCR by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QCR by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 80,028 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in QCR by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in QCR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

