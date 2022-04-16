StockNews.com Lowers Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.33.

RHP stock opened at $95.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.85. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $98.11.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,314,000 after purchasing an additional 95,557 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,806,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,583,000 after purchasing an additional 90,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,303,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,865,000 after acquiring an additional 142,017 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,293 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

