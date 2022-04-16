StockNews.com Upgrades Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) to “Buy”

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

Leidos stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.06. The stock had a trading volume of 584,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,192. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.00. Leidos has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $110.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

