StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “
SNEX opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. StoneX Group has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $77.50.
In other news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $440,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,899 shares of company stock valued at $943,279. 16.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,799,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,497,000 after purchasing an additional 149,894 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in StoneX Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
StoneX Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
