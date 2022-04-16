StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

Get StoneX Group alerts:

SNEX opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. StoneX Group has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $77.50.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.91. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $450.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that StoneX Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $440,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,899 shares of company stock valued at $943,279. 16.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,799,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,497,000 after purchasing an additional 149,894 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in StoneX Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StoneX Group (SNEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.