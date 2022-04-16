Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $33,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.00.

Stryker stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.70. The stock had a trading volume of 913,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,555. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $236.09 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.