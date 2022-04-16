Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $296.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $261.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.12. The company has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker has a twelve month low of $236.09 and a twelve month high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

