SUKU Price Hits $0.23 (SUKU)

SUKU (SUKU) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. SUKU has a market capitalization of $27.18 million and $9.19 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUKU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SUKU has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SUKU alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00034980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00105447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About SUKU

SUKU (SUKU) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,009,944 coins. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUKU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUKU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.