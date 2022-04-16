Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 358.9% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 873,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,769,000 after purchasing an additional 683,501 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 32.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,178,000 after purchasing an additional 426,478 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $87,809,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 81.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,580,000 after acquiring an additional 289,839 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 196.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,241,000 after acquiring an additional 169,045 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $185.58 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.04 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 106.02%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

