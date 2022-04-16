Super Zero Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $52.82 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $52.82 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.68 or 0.07520883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00093106 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 623,300,505 coins and its circulating supply is 351,282,315 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

