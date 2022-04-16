Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($1.95) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.82) price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 136 ($1.77).

SUPR opened at GBX 124.50 ($1.62) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.12. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 111 ($1.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 133 ($1.73). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 1.49 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.48%.

About Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

