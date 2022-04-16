Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,509 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $10,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $10,385,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,832,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,116,000 after buying an additional 227,872 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 297,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 95,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 396,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 82,250 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $31.10 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

