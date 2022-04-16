Swarm (SWM) Price Reaches $0.0178 on Major Exchanges

Swarm (SWM) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. During the last week, Swarm has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm has a market cap of $1.39 million and $5,042.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00034904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00105860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Swarm Coin Profile

Swarm (SWM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars.

