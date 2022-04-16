Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Given New SEK 88 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from SEK 78 to SEK 88 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SWMAY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 92 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 64 to SEK 66 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.69.

Shares of SWMAY opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.87. Swedish Match AB has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

