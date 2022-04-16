Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Short Interest Update

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the March 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Synalloy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
SYNL opened at $16.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $165.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.67. Synalloy has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $19.20.
Synalloy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.
