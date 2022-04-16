Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

Get Synopsys alerts:

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $11.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $294.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,791. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.14. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $225.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $822,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $515,268,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,603,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,077,000 after purchasing an additional 447,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,116,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,833,333,000 after purchasing an additional 388,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.