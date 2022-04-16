Syscoin Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 16th. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $330.36 million and $4.10 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.95 or 0.00275106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014559 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001008 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 637,529,483 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

