Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:TSM opened at $98.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.34 and a 200 day moving average of $115.85. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $96.91 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 36.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 950,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,423,000 after acquiring an additional 260,001 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 56,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Erste Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

