Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 278.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.80) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.80) to ($4.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $39.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

