TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

Get TechTarget alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TechTarget from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.57.

TechTarget stock opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7,416,000.00 and a beta of 0.95.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. TechTarget had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $372,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 820.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TechTarget (Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.