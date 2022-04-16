Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.58.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK stock opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.19. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 42.3% in the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 210,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 62,569 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,372,000. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.