Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.96.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,832,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,019. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $194.99.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $200,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,737,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,386 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,508 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,776 shares during the period. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $458,235,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

