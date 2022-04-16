Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TLTZY. Barclays cut their target price on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 150 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 169 to SEK 168 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SEB Equities lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a SEK 120 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tele2 AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tele2 AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.15.

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Tele2 AB has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $7.97.

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $793.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.10%. Analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

