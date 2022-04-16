Tellor (TRB) Hits Market Capitalization of $49.25 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 16th. Tellor has a market cap of $49.25 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.80 or 0.00051790 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00034744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00103257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,386,431 coins and its circulating supply is 2,367,257 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

