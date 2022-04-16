Tern (LON:TERN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.28

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.28 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 15.15 ($0.20). Tern shares last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20), with a volume of 400,478 shares.

The company has a market cap of £52.80 million and a P/E ratio of 11.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.41.

Get Tern alerts:

About Tern (LON:TERN)

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML"), Virtual/Augmented Reality ("VR/AR") and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.