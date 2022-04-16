Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Short Interest Update

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,143,600 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the March 15th total of 9,507,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 447.3 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on TERRF. UBS Group initiated coverage on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TERRF remained flat at $$8.14 during trading hours on Friday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

