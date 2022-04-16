Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Short Interest Down 37.3% in March

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the March 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TBNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

TBNK opened at $23.38 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $217.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

In other news, COO Vernon Hirata sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $83,153.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. 54.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

