Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Texas Roadhouse from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.35.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $81.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.02. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.57%.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $229,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $872,001. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 191,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,968,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 406.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 19,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

