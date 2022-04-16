The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.48 Million

Brokerages expect that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) will post sales of $83.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.78 million and the lowest is $83.17 million. Bancorp reported sales of $77.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full-year sales of $350.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $344.08 million to $356.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $399.35 million, with estimates ranging from $383.29 million to $415.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bancorp.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TBBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.31. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 43.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancorp (Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.