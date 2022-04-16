The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,494 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. JB Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 19,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,835,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,769,000 after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 463,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,925,000 after acquiring an additional 35,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.46. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.