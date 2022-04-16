The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

BNS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.51. 945,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.22. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

