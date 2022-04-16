The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. The Carlyle Group posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Carlyle Group.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.79.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $489,087.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $6,524,771.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 798,842 shares of company stock worth $40,348,925. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,363,000 after buying an additional 601,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,993,000 after buying an additional 1,019,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,236,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,175,000 after purchasing an additional 428,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

CG traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $42.72. 1,143,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.68. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $60.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.