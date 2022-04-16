The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The City Pub Group (LON:CPC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.08) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of The City Pub Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

The City Pub Group stock opened at GBX 82.50 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The City Pub Group has a 12 month low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 139.95 ($1.82). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 100.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.96. The company has a market capitalization of £85.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12.

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 45 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

