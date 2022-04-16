The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the March 15th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

GCV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.34. 9,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,262. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $7.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 13.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 15.1% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

