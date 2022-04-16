The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the March 15th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
GCV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.34. 9,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,262. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $7.21.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
