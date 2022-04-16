The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target to $60.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $73.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Bruker has a 1 year low of $60.84 and a 1 year high of $92.35.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,844,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $909,967,000 after buying an additional 4,337,595 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,587,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,990,000 after buying an additional 296,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,143,000 after purchasing an additional 854,907 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,754,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,375 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,434,000 after purchasing an additional 54,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

