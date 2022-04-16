The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Price Target to $20.00

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OLK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

NASDAQ:OLK opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21. Olink Holding AB has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $40.88.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $43.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. Analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,464 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 390.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 602,571 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 521,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 387,749 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,722,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,506,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.