The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target to $220.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cfra downgraded shares of Whirlpool to a sell rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.86.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $170.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.71. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $164.52 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.40.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

