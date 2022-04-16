The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers CACI International (NYSE:CACI) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $336.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $304.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised CACI International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on CACI International in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CACI International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $317.67.

NYSE CACI opened at $294.32 on Wednesday. CACI International has a 52 week low of $238.29 and a 52 week high of $313.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that CACI International will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CACI International by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,933,000 after acquiring an additional 221,504 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 459,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,405,000 after acquiring an additional 41,903 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of CACI International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 291,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,526,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of CACI International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

