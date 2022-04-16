The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Price Target to $14.00

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GHL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $257.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 50.54%. The business had revenue of $116.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 19,541 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHL. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 720,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,917,000 after acquiring an additional 18,359 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after buying an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 359,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

