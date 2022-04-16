The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $615.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $465.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Intuit has a 1 year low of $385.66 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $482.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.76.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

