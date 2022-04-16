The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $615.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.23% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.45.
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $465.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Intuit has a 1 year low of $385.66 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $482.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.76.
In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit (Get Rating)
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
