The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target to $92.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTH. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.63.

Shares of MTH opened at $81.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.89.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 24.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 4,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $470,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $4,005,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

