The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Posts Earnings Results

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GS stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $321.64. 5,460,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,170. The firm has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $308.20 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

