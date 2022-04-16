The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.76 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $18.60 EPS.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $321.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $308.20 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.79. The firm has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.