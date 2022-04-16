The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Target Price to $96.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $120.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.27.

LEN stock opened at $76.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.80. Lennar has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.75%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $914,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Lennar by 34.5% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after acquiring an additional 521,125 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

