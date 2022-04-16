The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Target Price to $77.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PNR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho raised Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. Pentair has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $80.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.18.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Pentair by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 2,106.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

